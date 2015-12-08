BRIEF-Hotelest posts FY group pre-tax profit of 67.6 mln rupees
* FY group profit before taxation of 67.6 million rupees versus 306.8 million rupees year ago
Dec 8 CapMan Oyj :
* Acquires Yrjönkatu 13, a landmark building by Old Church Park in Helsinki city centre
* Property will be converted into a 150-room hotel named St. George, operated by Kämp Group
* Hotel is due to open in summer 2017
* FY net loss 770,928 dinars versus loss of 7.4 million dinars year ago