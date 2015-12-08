BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for FY 2016
Dec 8 Ascendis Health Ltd
* Has further strengthened its growing BEE ownership through settlement of first of three transfers of Ascendis ordinary shares to WDB Investment Holdings and Senatla Capital Proprietary
* Also brings current BEE shareholding of Ascendis to approx. 14.3 pct
* This agreement as well as a previous R200 million Mineworkers Investment Company Proprietary Limited deal are strategically important for Ascendis Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 29 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, said he does not want President Donald Trump to work with Democrats on new legislation for revamping the country's health insurance system, commonly called Obamacare.