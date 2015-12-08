GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares retreat from nearly 2-year peak, dollar firms
* Sterling pressured as British PM May formally files for Brexit
Dec 8 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum :
* Says new data presented at ASH show Elocta and Alprolix may help control target joint bleeds in people with haemophilia A and B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sterling pressured as British PM May formally files for Brexit
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock