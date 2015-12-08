BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for FY 2016
Dec 8 Genmab :
* Says will host annual research and development update on Tuesday following the ASH conference in Orlando, Florida
* Says will present its 2016 key goals on Tuesday
* Genmab will also discuss the company's pre-clinical pipeline and the proprietary DuoBody and HexaBody technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 29 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, said he does not want President Donald Trump to work with Democrats on new legislation for revamping the country's health insurance system, commonly called Obamacare.