Dec 8 Sable Metals And Minerals Ltd :

* Transaction to acquire diamond dump processing operation of Blain Capital Solutions (Pty) Ltd

* Net asset value of blain was 15.4 million rand as at Feb. 28, 2015

* Deal for purchase price of 14 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)