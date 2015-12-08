BRIEF-Bank Hapoalim Q4 profit sinks
* Q4 net profit 138 million shekels versus 586 million shekels
Dec 8 Sable Metals And Minerals Ltd :
* Transaction to acquire diamond dump processing operation of Blain Capital Solutions (Pty) Ltd
* Net asset value of blain was 15.4 million rand as at Feb. 28, 2015
* Deal for purchase price of 14 million rand
* FY group profit before taxation of 67.6 million rupees versus 306.8 million rupees year ago