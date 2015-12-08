Dec 8 Schaffner Holding AG :

* Sales declined by 6 pct in fiscal year 2014/15 to 201.8 million Swiss francs ($202 million)(prior year or PY: 214.6 million Swiss francs)

* FY EBIT decreased by 41.3 pct to 8.8 million francs (PY: 15.0 million francs)

* New orders in fiscal year amounted to 196.2 million francs(PY: 215.9 million francs)

* FY net profit for period was 6.3 million francs(PY: 12.6 million francs)

* Group sales are to expand to at least 400 million francs by fiscal 2019/20

* Distribution of 6.50 francs(PY: 6.50 francs) per share in form of a tax-free repayment of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9997 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)