UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Mauritian Eagle Insurance Co Ltd
* Subsidiary, Mauritian Eagle Leasing Company Ltd ('MELCO') has issued shares for 300 million rupees
* Mauritian Eagle Leasing Co's issued shares have been fully subscribed by its holding co Ireland Blyth Ltd
* Co has not subscribed to issue by MELCO, as 10% threshold of value of related party investments would have been exceeded
* Mauritian Eagle Leasing Co will not be consolidated as subsidiary of Mauritian Eagle Insurance Company Source text (bit.ly/1QsBUIE) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.