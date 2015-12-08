Dec 8 Vodacom Group Ltd :

* Neotel voluntary update announcement

* Co and Neotel undertook to inform Competition Tribunal and intervening parties by Dec. 7, 2015 if deal will be continued in an amended form

* Deal reached on modified terms where Vodacom SA will buy majority of Neotel's assets related to its fixed line business as going concern, excluding, licenses

* Contemporaneously, Neotel will offer a roaming arrangement to all mobile network operators including Vodacom South Africa

* Vodacom South Africa and Neotel have submitted to Competition Tribunal signed transaction documentation in respect of restructured transaction

* Competition Tribunal will consider restructured transaction at a pre-hearing set down for Dec. 10, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)