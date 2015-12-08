Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 8 GN Store Nord :
* Says Anders Boyer has decided to resign as CFO of GN Store Nord and GN Resound
* Says Anders Boyer will continue in GN as CFO during his termination period and will be part of process to identify his successor. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order