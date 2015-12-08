Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 8 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Lowers its estimate on sales growth for 2015
* Says SSH Communications Security will not be profitable in 2015
* Growth in 2015 will be slower than previously estimated due to longer than estimated sales cycles
* Estimates its revenue in 2015 to grow 10 percent to 20 percent from previous year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order