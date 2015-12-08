Dec 8 SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Lowers its estimate on sales growth for 2015

* Says SSH Communications Security will not be profitable in 2015

* Growth in 2015 will be slower than previously estimated due to longer than estimated sales cycles

* Estimates its revenue in 2015 to grow 10 percent to 20 percent from previous year

