China stocks slide on liquidity, property market concerns; Hong Kong slips
* China facing heightened financial risks from property downturn - Moody's
Dec 8 Sectra AB
* Q2 Order bookings amounted to SEK 205.3 million (244.3)
* Q2 Net sales totaled SEK 264.7 million (239.0), up 10.8 pct
* Q2 Operating profit totaled SEK 32.1 million (35.5)
* Q2 operating margin of 12.1 pct (14.9)
* H1 net sales totaled SEK 489.5 million (451.5)
* H1 operating profit totaled SEK 63.5 million (76.0) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* China facing heightened financial risks from property downturn - Moody's
* Reports positive results from a phase 3 trial of GSP 301, mometasone/olopatadine fixed-dose combination nasal spray