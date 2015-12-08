UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Huge Group Ltd :
* Update on proposed acquisition of Centracom Proprietary Ltd
* MOA contemplated manner in which purchase consideration would be funded by Huge
* Co and relevant shareholders have been contemplating an alternative funding arrangement but have been unable to reach agreement thereon
* MOA has lapsed and is of no further force or effect, save for any confidentiality undertakings owed by each of parties to other Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.