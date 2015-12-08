BRIEF-Hotelest posts FY group pre-tax profit of 67.6 mln rupees
* FY group profit before taxation of 67.6 million rupees versus 306.8 million rupees year ago
Dec 8 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Sells off Prater Island in Munich
* Says has been agreed that purchase price should remain confidential Source text - bit.ly/1TxMNZ2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY group profit before taxation of 67.6 million rupees versus 306.8 million rupees year ago
* FY net loss 770,928 dinars versus loss of 7.4 million dinars year ago