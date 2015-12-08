UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Responds to letter from Makuria Investment Management (UK) LLP, Teleios Capital Partners LLC, and Constructive Capital AS
* Says welcomes views from shareholders and is open to establish a constructive dialogue but adds is surprised by the aggressive approach and lack of willingness to have a dialogue with the board or the nomination committee
* Board says demanding that 10 pct shareholder group shall decide 100 pct of external board members is not good corporate governance and disrespectful of other shareholders
* Says "What's best for shareholders and company - deliver presented plans or restart with a completely new board"
* Says realizes that communication of strategic plans could have been better in past
* Says reasons for rush of minority shareholders, and what they seek, has not yet been clearly stated
* Board urges shareholders to consider if sudden replacement of all shareholder elected board members serves long term interest of all owners
* Board supports nomination committee's proposal to make election of board of directors at ordinary Annual General Assembly in March 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.