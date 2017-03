Dec 8 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group OJSC :

* Says commissioned new Mooring A at Sheskharis

* Says some 2 mln tons of crude oil was loaded in the two months since the completion of reconstruction and commissioning of Mooring A of Berth One of the Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk Source text for Eikon:

