BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for FY 2016
Dec 8 Theradiag SA :
* Results of the ROC trial demonstrate the benefits of monitoring biotherapies
* Further validation of value added by Lisa Tracker tests for monitoring treatments in rheumatoid arthritis patients with a loss of response
WASHINGTON, March 29 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, said he does not want President Donald Trump to work with Democrats on new legislation for revamping the country's health insurance system, commonly called Obamacare.