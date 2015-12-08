Dec 8 Spider Metal Industry N Petsios And Sons SA :

* Says any persecutory measures, file for bankruptcy or foreclosure against the company or its co-debtors are provisionally prohibited

* Applies for inclusion in the consolidation and preventive measures process according to law 3588/2007

* Says the hearing to be set on Jan.21, 2016