BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for FY 2016
Dec 8 Visiomed Group SA :
* Takes a 14.29 percent stake in Medical Intelligence Service through a capital increase with an option to go up to 25 percent
* This finalizes the development of Bewell Check-Up, whose commercial launch is planned for early 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for FY 2016
WASHINGTON, March 29 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, said he does not want President Donald Trump to work with Democrats on new legislation for revamping the country's health insurance system, commonly called Obamacare.