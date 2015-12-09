UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Clas Ohlson Ab
* Clas Ohlson November sales increased by 8 pct to 809 MSEK (746), +11 percent in local currencies
* November sales seen at +4 pct in Reuters poll, +6 pct in local currencies
* Q2 operating profit 145 million SEK versus mean forecast of 135 million SEK in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.