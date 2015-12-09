Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 9 Okmetic Oyj :
* To phase out of its epitaxial deposition business and close down Allen plant in the United States
* Says unit has become unprofitable
* 3.0 million euros ($3.3 million) will be entered as non-cash impairment loss and provisions in Q4 2015
* Says aims to improve its operating profit and cash flow after wind-down and also free up capital for other key strategic projects
* Facility will be wound down gradually by end of 2016
* Outlook and financial guidance for 2015 remain unchanged
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order