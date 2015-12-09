Dec 9 Okmetic Oyj :

* To phase out of its epitaxial deposition business and close down Allen plant in the United States

* Says unit has become unprofitable

* 3.0 million euros ($3.3 million) will be entered as non-cash impairment loss and provisions in Q4 2015

* Says aims to improve its operating profit and cash flow after wind-down and also free up capital for other key strategic projects

* Facility will be wound down gradually by end of 2016

* Outlook and financial guidance for 2015 remain unchanged

