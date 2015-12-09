BRIEF-Statoil presents $2.4 bln oil/gas projects offshore Norway
* Statoil says the combined capital expenditures for the fields total NOK 19.8 billion ($2.35 billion) (Njord NOK 15.7 billion, and Bauge NOK 4.1 billion)
Dec 9 Novavest Real Estate AG :
* Acquires two properties in Illnau (ZH) and Frauenfeld (TG)
* Investment for purchase of property in Illnau amounts to 8.70 million Swiss francs ($8.8 million)
* Investment for the purchase of the property in Frauenfeld of 4.85 million francs
* Target rental income for property in Frauenfeld is around 0.25 million francs per annum
* Target rental income for property in Illnau expected around 0.39 million francs per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9921 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 27 British banks need to prepare for a wide range of potential outcomes and avoid sudden changes to lending as the country gets ready to leave the European Union, Bank of England policymakers said on Monday.