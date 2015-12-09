Dec 9 Novavest Real Estate AG :

* Acquires two properties in Illnau (ZH) and Frauenfeld (TG)

* Investment for purchase of property in Illnau amounts to 8.70 million Swiss francs ($8.8 million)

* Investment for the purchase of the property in Frauenfeld of 4.85 million francs

* Target rental income for property in Frauenfeld is around 0.25 million francs per annum

* Target rental income for property in Frauenfeld is around 0.25 million francs per annum