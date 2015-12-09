BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma sees Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 pct
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
Dec 9 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* Launches a senior convertible bond issue
* Launch of 175 million Swiss francs ($176.4 million) senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2022 with possibility of Basilea to increase by a maximum of 25 million francs to 200 million francs
* Bonds are expected to carry a coupon of between 2.75 pct and 3.50 pct per annum
* Payment and settlement of bonds is expected on or about Dec. 23 2015
* Intends to withdraw its previously announced F-1 public offering of common shares in us in form of american depository shares following pricing of convertible bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9921 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
* Says it cuts share issue size in private placement plan to 1.89 billion yuan from 2.01 billion yuan, to fund projects and fulfill working capital