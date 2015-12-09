Dec 9 Bactiguard Holding AB :

* Has received major order from India of some 50,000 Foleys for infection prevention

* Planned clinical study has been initiated

* First order from India generates direct sales revenues of close to 2 million Swedish crowns ($235,000), at product delivery

