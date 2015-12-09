BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma sees Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 pct
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
Dec 9 Vectura Group Plc
* Commencement of first phase III trial of inhaled triple therapy QVM149 for asthma and milestone payment
* Enrolment of first patients into trial programme will now trigger receipt of a milestone payment to Vectura of $3.75m
* First regulatory filings of QVM149 are planned for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it cuts share issue size in private placement plan to 1.89 billion yuan from 2.01 billion yuan, to fund projects and fulfill working capital