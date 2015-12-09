Dec 9 Carillion

* On track to achieve full-year targets

* Strong revenue growth with operating profit in line with expectations

* Secured orders plus probable orders expected to remain strong at around £17bn

* High level of revenue visibility expected for 2016 of around 80 per cent

* Operating cash flow has remained strong with cash-backed profit and net debt in line with expectations

* Pipeline of contract opportunities is expected to increase to over £41bn