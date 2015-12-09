BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma sees Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 pct
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
Dec 9 Crossject SA :
* Announces partnership agreement for Zeneo Methotrexate in China with Xi'an Xintong Pharmaceutical Research
* Non-exclusive agreement includes milestone payment of 3 million euros ($3.3 million) at marketing authorization
* Non-exclusive agreement includes payment of royalties representing 25 pct of sales
* Non-exclusive agreement includes mid-term sales commitments of 58 million euros for this product in year three after market approval
* Marketing authorization filing in China is expected in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
* Says it cuts share issue size in private placement plan to 1.89 billion yuan from 2.01 billion yuan, to fund projects and fulfill working capital