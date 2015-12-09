Dec 9 Crossject SA :

* Announces partnership agreement for Zeneo Methotrexate in China with Xi'an Xintong Pharmaceutical Research

* Non-exclusive agreement includes milestone payment of 3 million euros ($3.3 million) at marketing authorization

* Non-exclusive agreement includes payment of royalties representing 25 pct of sales

* Non-exclusive agreement includes mid-term sales commitments of 58 million euros for this product in year three after market approval

* Marketing authorization filing in China is expected in early 2017