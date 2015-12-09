Dec 9 Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd :
* won contract to supply 100 MW of photovoltaic modules to
one of three ground-mounted solar power facilities in Zimbabwe
* projects will have combined installed capacity of 300 MW
and three contractors for projects are ZTE, China MCC17 Group,
Intratrek Zimbabwe
* three projects involve a total PV module contract value
of US$544 million, US$179 million of which was won by JA Solar
* JA Solar will supply its PV modules to China MCC17 Group
for project it is constructing
* projects are scheduled to commence construction near end
of 2016 or early 2017, and are expected to be completed by end
of 2017
