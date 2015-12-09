UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Sweco AB
* Says commissioned for land use and construction planning for pulp mill expansion
* Says will be responsible for part of SCA's expansion of Ostrand's pulp mill in Timra
* Says under the assignment, Sweco's industry specialists and structural engineers will be responsible for land use and construction planning and for parts of the process piping plan. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.