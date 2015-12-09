BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma sees Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 pct
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
Dec 9 Pihlajalinna Oyj :
* Pihlajalinna Terveys Oy has agreed to acquire all shares of Tampereen Lääkärikeskus Oy (Koskiklinikka)
* Agreement is expected to come into force by end of year 2015
* Included in agreement is also Koskiklinikka clinic's 50 percent share of Röntgentutka Oy
* Net debt-free value of the acquisition target is 21.2 million euros ($23.13 million)
* Transaction price will be paid fully in cash when the acquisition is completed
* Says it cuts share issue size in private placement plan to 1.89 billion yuan from 2.01 billion yuan, to fund projects and fulfill working capital