Dec 9 Alk Abello A/S :

* New product product (ACARIZAX) for for treatment of house dust mite allergic rhinitis and asthma obtains reimbursement in Denmark

* Three months after the European approval of the product, ALK has obtained reimbursement in Denmark for its new product ACARIZAX for the treatment of house dust mite allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)