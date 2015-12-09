BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma sees Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 pct
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
Dec 9 Alk Abello A/S :
* New product product (ACARIZAX) for for treatment of house dust mite allergic rhinitis and asthma obtains reimbursement in Denmark
* Three months after the European approval of the product, ALK has obtained reimbursement in Denmark for its new product ACARIZAX for the treatment of house dust mite allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
* Says it cuts share issue size in private placement plan to 1.89 billion yuan from 2.01 billion yuan, to fund projects and fulfill working capital