* Ddecides on share buyback

* Share buyback program will likely start on Jan. 2, 2016 for an indefinite term, however no longer than Jan. 6, 2018

* Shares in a maximum total volume of up to 2 million euros ($2.2 million) shall be purchased

* Money used for share buyback will decrease available profit for dividend pay-outs of company for financial year 2015/2016

* Creation of a respective accumulated income will be necessary to ensure implementation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)