Dec 8 Societe Pour L'informatique Industrielle SA :

* H1 operating income 8.3 million euros ($9.02 million) versus 7.8 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share 5.2 million euros versus 4.8 million euros year ago

* Updates its annual sales target, which should be between 340 million and 350 million euros

* Confirms its objective of improved margins and results for the full year Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9198 euros)