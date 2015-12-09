BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma sees Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 pct
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
Dec 9 Hafslund ASA :
* Initiates separation and potential IPO of Power Sales business
* Independent Hafslund Markets will enable to streamline business model, boost competitiveness and growth opportunities
* Intends to complete IPO during 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Says it cuts share issue size in private placement plan to 1.89 billion yuan from 2.01 billion yuan, to fund projects and fulfill working capital