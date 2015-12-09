BRIEF-Statoil presents $2.4 bln oil/gas projects offshore Norway
* Statoil says the combined capital expenditures for the fields total NOK 19.8 billion ($2.35 billion) (Njord NOK 15.7 billion, and Bauge NOK 4.1 billion)
Dec 9 Balfour Beatty Plc
* order book is expected to remain broadly stable in second half
* expects to be net cash positive at year end
* over medium term, I remain convinced that these actions will drive superior performance, to benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders
* agreed a new 400 million pounds syndicated revolving credit facility, refinancing existing facilities that had been due to expire in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
LONDON, March 27 British banks need to prepare for a wide range of potential outcomes and avoid sudden changes to lending as the country gets ready to leave the European Union, Bank of England policymakers said on Monday.