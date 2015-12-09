Dec 9 Balfour Beatty Plc

* order book is expected to remain broadly stable in second half

* expects to be net cash positive at year end

* over medium term, I remain convinced that these actions will drive superior performance, to benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders

* agreed a new 400 million pounds syndicated revolving credit facility, refinancing existing facilities that had been due to expire in 2016