BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma sees Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 pct
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
Dec 9 Scibase AB :
* Submits application for pre-market approval to FDA
* FDA is now starting review of Scibase's PMA application
* Estimates that decision from FDA will be reached by end of 2016, a more exact date is however hard to estimate Source text for Eikon:
* Says it cuts share issue size in private placement plan to 1.89 billion yuan from 2.01 billion yuan, to fund projects and fulfill working capital