BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma sees Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 pct
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
Dec 9 Nel ASA :
* Its subsidiary H2 Logic A/S has been awarded contract for one H2Station fuelling station for H2 MOBILITY Deutschland GmbH & Co.KG with an option for multiple repeat-orders
* Station will be one among first in a planned staged expansion onwards 2023 of up to 400 stations in Germany and a total investment of around 400 million euros ($437 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it cuts share issue size in private placement plan to 1.89 billion yuan from 2.01 billion yuan, to fund projects and fulfill working capital