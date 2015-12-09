Dec 9 Computer Sciences Corp :
* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer for
Xchanging by CSC Computer Sciences International operations
* Offer represents a premium of approximately 72 per cent to
closing price of 111 pence per Xchanging share on 2 October
2015
* Consideration payable under offer will be funded through
CSC's existing cash resources
* Xchanging directors intend to unanimously recommend that
Xchanging shareholders accept offer
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Odey, Artemis,
Fidelity and T. Rowe Price to accept offer, representing about
37.19 percent
* Xchanging board has withdrawn its recommendation for
Capita offer & intends to recommend that Xchanging shareholders
accept offer
* Under terms of offer, Xchanging shareholders will receive
190 pence in cash for each Xchanging share held
* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary
share capital of Xchanging at approximately 480 million stg
* In aggregate irrevocable undertakings have been received
in respect of about 47.1 percent Xchanging's share capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)