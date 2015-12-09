Dec 9 Storebrand Asa
* Says administrative court of Stockholm has denied its
Swedish SPP insurance unit permission to include a subordinated
loan of SEK 700 million in capital base
* Judgement means that, for the time being, Storebrand will
not include subordinated loan in capital base in accordance with
provisions of solvency II
* Loan is today not included in capital base and does
consequently not affect solvency ratio under today's solvency I
rules
* Effect of loan on solvency II-ratio is approximately 2
percentage points. Storebrand group reported an estimated
solvency II-ratio of 146 pct as of 3q 2015
* Says will analyse judgement before deciding whether or not
to lodge an appeal
