Dec 9 Solvay SA :

* Successfully completes acquisition of Cytec Industries Inc 

* Financing of acquisition is nearly completed

* Fully expects to generate a minimum of 100 million euros ($109.70 million)in annual synergies within three years after acquisition

* Cytec will be fully consolidated within the Solvay Group as from Jan. 1, 2016