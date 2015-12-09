BRIEF-Old Mutual sells minority stake in U.S. fund arm to China's HNA
* Old Mutual Plc agrees to sell a minority stake in OMAM to HNA Capital US
Dec 9 Solvay SA :
* Successfully completes acquisition of Cytec Industries Inc
* Financing of acquisition is nearly completed
* Fully expects to generate a minimum of 100 million euros ($109.70 million)in annual synergies within three years after acquisition
* Cytec will be fully consolidated within the Solvay Group as from Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Talks involve American Airlines taking stake in China Southern