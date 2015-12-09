Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 9 Competition Tribunal:
* Referred back to the Competition Commission the cases involving the sale of Altech Autopage's subscriber bases to MTN, Vodacom and Cell C
* Is asking for further information on the impact the sale of Altech autopage subscribers to MTN, Cell C and Vodacom will have.
* Commission will investigate whether there was prior implementation of the transaction, as alleged by Saicon
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order