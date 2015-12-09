Dec 9 Swedbank gives indicative financial effects from Visa Inc.'s intended acquisition of Visa Europe Limited:

* Says currently estimates gain to be around 1.5-2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($178-296 million) based on indicative calculation of consideration to be paid in cash and preferred stocks from Visa Inc's intended acquisition of Visa Europe Limited

* Swedbank says due to many uncertainties around acquisition and amount Swedbank can expect to receive, Swedbank will not report right to receive payment due to transaction as a claim in its 2015 accounts Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4328 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Simon Johnson)