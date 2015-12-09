BRIEF-Sealand Securities posts 43.4 pct fall in 2016 net profit
* Says 2016 net profit down 43.4 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan ($145.45 million)
Dec 9 Euronext:
* Trading on ordinary shares issued by Compagnie Marocaine will resume on Dec 10
* Reason: requested by the company and following the publication of the issuer press release Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 2016 net profit down 43.4 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan ($145.45 million)
MOSCOW, March 27 Russia is in no rush to issue new Eurobonds, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said.