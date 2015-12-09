Dec 9 Nel ASA :

* Contemplated private placement

* Net proceeds from private placement will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding strategic growth initiatives within company's business

* is offering up to 30,000,000 new shares, representing up to about 4.6 pct of outstanding capital of company

* Price in private placement will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)