BRIEF-Sealand Securities posts 43.4 pct fall in 2016 net profit
* Says 2016 net profit down 43.4 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan ($145.45 million)
Dec 9 Sagax AB :
* Expands bond loan 2014/2019 with 250 million Swedish crowns ($29.61 million)
* Bonds mature on June 18, 2019 and are part of bond loan 2014/2019 which thus amounts to 550 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4439 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, March 27 Russia is in no rush to issue new Eurobonds, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said.