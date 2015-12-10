Dec 10 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Year to date, new sales in 2015 is 895 million Norwegian crowns ($103.2 million)

* Total new sales in November 2015 were 74 million crowns compared to 105 million crowns in same month last year Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6712 Norwegian crowns)