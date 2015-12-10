BRIEF-Perak Transit says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari Sdn Bhd
Dec 10 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Year to date, new sales in 2015 is 895 million Norwegian crowns ($103.2 million)
* Total new sales in November 2015 were 74 million crowns compared to 105 million crowns in same month last year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6712 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 18 billion yuan ($2.61 billion) bonds