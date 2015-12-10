BRIEF-Replicel says rct-01 tendon repair clinical trial shows signs of healing chronic tendon problems
* Replicel's successful rct-01 tendon repair clinical trial shows signs of healing chronic tendon problems
Dec 10 Nel ASA :
* Private placement successfully completed
* Says has raised 111 million Norwegian crowns ($12.8 million) in gross proceeds through private placement of 30 million new shares
* Price per share was 3.70 crowns
* Private placement took place through accelerated bookbuilding process managed by Arctic Securities and Carnegie Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.6765 Norwegian crowns)
March 28 Tanvex BioPharma Inc: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/KkIgbK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)