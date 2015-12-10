Dec 10 Ocado Group Plc 

* 16 weeks to Nov 29 gross sales (group) £381.6m, up 15.0 percent

* Gross sales (retail) £351.8m, up 13.0 percent

* Expect to continue growing sales ahead of online grocery market

* No news in statement on overseas deal