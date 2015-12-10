Dec 10 EQS Group AG :

* Eqs Group takes over Tensid AG

* For year 2015 Tensid expects revenues of more than 1.2 million Swiss francs ($1.2 million)and EBIT of approximately 250,000 francs

* Purchase price will remain undisclosed by mutual agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9857 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)