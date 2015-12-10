BRIEF-Perak Transit says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari Sdn Bhd
Dec 10 Sparebank 1 BV :
* Rights issue oversubscribed
* Rights issue has been oversubscribed by about 57.6 percent
* Has received subscriptions for total 24.6 million new equity certificates at 16.00 Norwegian crowns per equity certificate
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari Sdn Bhd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 18 billion yuan ($2.61 billion) bonds