BRIEF-Tanvex BioPharma announces no dividend payment for 2016
March 28 Tanvex BioPharma Inc: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/KkIgbK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Dec 10 BioInvent International AB
* Says has gained access to novel technology for making highly efficacious immune stimulatory antibodies to combat cancer
* Says the University of Southampton, together with Cancer Research Technology (CRT), has granted BioInvent a non-exclusive license for this specific form of antibody - IgG2B
* Says a research team at University of Southampton, supported by Cancer Research Technology, has been able to engineer antibodies that will be locked into the particular shape (called a locked B structure) that is most potent, making them much stronger immune stimulators than previous drugs Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
March 28 Tanvex BioPharma Inc: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/KkIgbK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Nohla Therapeutics announces collaboration with University Of California, Davis to optimize manufacturing process and supply cell therapy product for clinical trials Source text for Eikon: